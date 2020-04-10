A boy from a remote Amazonian tribe has died, raising concerns about Covid-19's impact on indigenous people

(CNN) A teenager from an isolated Amazonian tribe who tested positive for Covid-19 has died, raising concerns about the coronavirus' impact on the region's indigenous people.

The 15-year-old boy, a Yanomami from the village of Rehebe on the Uraricoera River, died Thursday, according to Brazil's Ministry of Health.

He had been in the intensive care unit in Roraima General Hospital in Boa Vista, the capital of Roraima state, since April 3. The hospital has not revealed his cause of death, the Ministry of Health said.

Brazil's health minister said that the boy had tested positive for Covid-19, during a press conference on Wednesday.

"Today we had a confirmed case in the Yanomami, which concerns us a lot," he said. "This is a government concern for indigenous health."

