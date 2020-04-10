Here's how churches observed Good Friday during the coronavirus pandemic

(CNN)Churches across the nation and world are celebrating Good Friday differently this year.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world, churches are finding alternative ways to commemorate the day Jesus Christ was crucified.
Worshipers in Germany attended service at a drive-in movie theater, with the actual service playing on the radio.
In Indonesia, worshipers celebrated by live streaming a service.
In Washington, DC, and London, church leaders held a service via live stream.
Pope Francis presided over a Good Friday ceremony at St. Peter's Square in The Vatican despite lockdown measures in Italy.
A small group met at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, which went up in flames last year, and held a 40-minute service. Some of the attendees wore hazmat suits and masks.