Family welcomes 99-year-old home from hospital after coronavirus fight

(CNN) Friends and family lined Betty Draper's street to cheer as a bright yellow Jeep brought the 99-year-old home after two weeks in the hospital battling Covid-19.

Draper used her walker on Wednesday to get from the carport into her Springfield, Illinois, house.

There were balloons and a huge banner that said, "Welcome Home Betty Jane!" and loved ones waved homemade signs with messages like "Draper strong", "99! Stronger than COVID-19!" and "Grandma beat Covid."

Everyone kept their distance and some people stayed in their cars and honked their horns to show their support.

"It was like a circus," Draper told CNN. "It's pretty exciting. Pretty much the most exciting thing that's happened to me in my life."