A woman was arrested after licking $1,800 worth of grocery store items, police say

(CNN) A woman was arrested after she licked $1,800 worth of merchandise at a California grocery store near the Nevada border, authorities said.

An employee at a Safeway supermarket in South Lake Tahoe told officers that Jennifer Walker, 53, put several pieces of jewelry from the store on her hands and licked them, before loading her shopping cart containing other store items, according to a news release from the city

The store deemed all of the items in her cart unsellable due to cross-contamination, the employee said.

Walker was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on a charge of felony vandalism . Her bail was set for $10,000.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon, the South Lake Tahoe Jail told CNN.