86-year-old who broke social distancing space in ER and grabbed IV pole died after being shoved, police say

(CNN) An 86-year-old woman who broke coronavirus social distancing guidelines and grabbed onto another patient's IV pole in the emergency room was shoved, fell to the floor, hit her head and later died, according to a report from the New York City Police Department.

Janie Marshall, broke the recommended six-foot space between herself and patient Cassandra Lundy, 32, when she grabbed Lundy's IV pole to get her balance at the Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center in Brooklyn on March 28.

A family member told CNN that Marshall had dementia.

Lundy was arrested and charged with manslaughter and assault on April 2, the NYPD said.

Lundy faces charges of manslaughter in the first and second degree, assault in the second degree, and criminally negligent homicide, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office.

