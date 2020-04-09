LSU puts up new fence to protect 'Mike the Tiger' from the coronavirus

(CNN) Louisiana State University is doing its part to ensure humans don't expose its beloved tiger mascot to Covid-19.

The university erected an extra pedestrian barrier around the habitat for " Mike the Tiger." The well-being of Baton Rouge's precious Bengal tiger has always been a top priority, but concern grew after a 4-year-old tiger named Nadia tested positive for the coronavirus at the Bronx Zoo in New York City.

The new layer of fencing was put in place Tuesday to provide an extra four foot barrier between Mike and pedestrians, according to Ginger Guttner, a spokeswoman for LSU's School of Veterinary Medicine.

The Bengal tiger is the seventh Mike and turns 4 in September.

The Bronx Zoo's Nadia was the first instance of a tiger contracting Covid-19, and while she's expected to recover, LSU isn't taking any chances with Mike VII.

