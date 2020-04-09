Baking during a pandemic can reduce stress and provide comfort

Photos: The tastiest breads around the globe (photos) Bolani, Afghanistan. This fried bread stuffed with potatoes is often sold by Afghan street vendors. Hide Caption 1 of 50

Photos: The tastiest breads around the globe (photos) Lavash, Armenia. This bread is so central to Armenia's culture that it's been designated UNESCO Intangible Heritage. Hide Caption 2 of 50

Photos: The tastiest breads around the globe (photos) Damper bread, Australia. This bread is a simple blend of water, flour and salt that can be cooked quickly over a fire. Hide Caption 3 of 50

Photos: The tastiest breads around the globe (photos) Luchi, Bangladesh. This golden flatbread is a popular choice for breakfast in Bangladesh, but you can also find the puffy breads at Dhaka sidewalk stalls and home kitchens.

Photos: The tastiest breads around the globe (photos) Pão de queijo, Brazil. The cassava at the base of this treat has enough naturally occurring cyanide to kill a human being. After careful treatment, it's become part of a popular cheesy bread roll.

Photos: The tastiest breads around the globe (photos) Montreal bagels, Canada. Smaller than their New York counterparts, these bagels are made with dough mixed with egg and honey, and the hand-shaped rings are boiled in honey water before baking. Hide Caption 6 of 50

Photos: The tastiest breads around the globe (photos) Marraqueta, Chile. Split into four lobes, the marraqueta has a pale, fluffy interior and a crispy exterior. Hide Caption 7 of 50

Photos: The tastiest breads around the globe (photos) Shaobing, China. Split open the flaky crust to reveal 18 or more tender layers and sweet or savory fillings.

Photos: The tastiest breads around the globe (photos) Pan Cubano, Cuba. Melted lard lends a hint of savory flavor to loaves of pan Cubano, the base for Cuban sandwiches thought to have been invented in Florida. Hide Caption 9 of 50

Photos: The tastiest breads around the globe (photos) Libba, Egypt. Bedouin tribes travel with their sacks of flour through Egypt's vast deserts, making each day's bread in the camp fire. Hide Caption 10 of 50

Photos: The tastiest breads around the globe (photos) Pupusas, El Salvador. This griddled corn bread with a variety of fillings is both a beloved snack and a national icon. Hide Caption 11 of 50