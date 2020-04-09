Take an extra 30% off Puma sale and outlet items

Whether you're working hard to stay active, or just working from home in outfits consisting completely of activewear, you could use something new from this Puma sale. The brand is taking an extra 30% off sale and outlet items when you use promo code BIGDEAL30.

It's the perfect opportunity to snag some new sweats, tees, sneakers and whatever else you need to be comfortable and look cool during quarantine. Browse through Puma's hundreds of apparel, shoe and accessory offerings, or just check out a few of our top picks from the sale below. Just don't wait too long to shop; this discount will disappear after May 9.

Women's styles

Tailored for Sport Women's Cropped Half Zip Jacket ($34.99, originally $65; puma.com)

This isn't your average track jacket. A retro-inspired style, the half-zip style features distinctive cutlines and a loose, cropped fit, which majorly ups the cool factor.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Puma x Karl Lagerfeld Women's Hooded Dress ($62.99, originally $140; puma.com)

Perhaps the comfiest outfit of all time, this dress also happens to be a hoodie. It's available in gray, and it's all you need for a laid-back vibe — no pants necessary.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Studio Women's Leggings ($34.99, originally $65; puma.com)

These boldly branded leggings are made with dryCELL fabric to wick away moisture during your workouts, but they're comfortable for just hanging around, too.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Summer Women's Shorts ($13.99, originally $28; puma.com)

Spring has arrived, and temperatures are steadily climbing. Free your legs from the confines of pants with this pair of classic drawstring shorts, a comfortable, breezy choice whether you're outdoors or inside.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Carson 2 Knit Women's Running Shoes ($24.49, originally $60; puma.com)

Keep up with your workouts at home with this pair of knit sneakers. The Softfoam footbed makes for a plush feel underfoot, and the EVA outsole is grippy enough for any activity you opt to take on.

Men's styles

Classics Men's Cuffed Sweatpants ($24.49, originally $50; puma.com)

Add to your sweatpants collection with this flattering pair. With their slim fit and tapered leg, you'll look great and feel as comfortable as ever.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Reactive EvoKnit Men's Pants ($48.99, originally $100; puma.com)

Breathable comfort is key with these ultra lightweight knitted pants, featuring flatlock stitching for reduced chafing and EvoKnit for an ergonomic fit.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Reactive Men's Packable Jacket ($48.99, originally $90; puma.com)

A colorblocked track jacket is a modern throwback to the '80s. In addition to its iconic silhouette, it feels especially lightweight, and it's easy to take on the go.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Classics Men's Logo Tee ($10.49, originally $28; puma.com)

You can never have too many tees. This logo shirt comes in 19 colorways (though not all of them are on sale), so choose the one (or ones!) that suits your personal style best.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

RS-X Subvert Men's Sneakers ($55.99, originally $120; puma.com)

Nothing brightens up your look — and your day — like a bold, colorful pair of sneakers. And it doesn't get bolder than this pair of retro-hued colorblocked RS-X Subvert kicks, now just under $56.

