Australian police seize black box from cruise ship linked to coronavirus outbreak

(CNN) Australian police boarded the Ruby Princess cruise ship Wednesday night to gather evidence for an investigation into how thousands of passengers were allowed to disembark in Sydney last month resulting in a spike of coronavirus cases.

Over 600 cases and 15 deaths have been linked to the ship, according to public broadcaster ABC.

Last week, police launched a probe into just why the Ruby Princess was allowed to dock in Sydney, dropping off 2,600 passengers, despite widespread concerns over coronavirus and multiple previous outbreaks elsewhere in the world involving cruise ship.

New South Wales police commissioner Mick Fuller said Wednesday that the ship's captain was "extremely helpful," and that the black box, a recorder similar to that found on airplanes, was recovered along with other evidence.

Officers went on the ship under the powers of the NSW coroner who has started a preliminary investigation.

Read More