April's pink supermoon in pictures -- from California to Krakow

The full moon rises above the horizon in San Francisco, California.

A bald eagle sits near its nest while the super pink moon rises in the distance at Chatfield State Park in Littleton, Colorado.

A plane passes the pink supermoon as it rises over Dublin, Ireland.

The supermoon rises behind Rocca Calascio castle in Italy.

The pink supermoon rises over the Rock of Dunamase in Laois, Ireland.

The moon rises behind New York City.

The moon rises in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The moon takes on a reddish hue as it reflects the light of early dawn in Krakow, southern Poland.

The full moon rises above Salgo castle in Hungary.

The pink supermoon is seen above San Telmo in Spain's Balearic Islands in the early hours of April 8.