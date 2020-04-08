April's pink supermoon in pictures -- from California to Krakow

By Sara Spary and Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 9:06 AM ET, Wed April 8, 2020

The full moon rises above the horizon in San Francisco, California.
The full moon rises above the horizon in San Francisco, California.
A bald eagle sits near its nest while the super pink moon rises in the distance at Chatfield State Park in Littleton, Colorado.
A bald eagle sits near its nest while the super pink moon rises in the distance at Chatfield State Park in Littleton, Colorado.
A plane passes the pink supermoon as it rises over Dublin, Ireland.
A plane passes the pink supermoon as it rises over Dublin, Ireland.
The supermoon rises behind Rocca Calascio castle in Italy.
The supermoon rises behind Rocca Calascio castle in Italy.
The pink supermoon rises over the Rock of Dunamase in Laois, Ireland.
The pink supermoon rises over the Rock of Dunamase in Laois, Ireland.
The moon rises behind New York City.
The moon rises behind New York City.
The moon rises in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
The moon rises in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
The moon takes on a reddish hue as it reflects the light of early dawn in Krakow, southern Poland.
The moon takes on a reddish hue as it reflects the light of early dawn in Krakow, southern Poland.
The full moon rises above Salgo castle in Hungary.
The full moon rises above Salgo castle in Hungary.
The pink supermoon is seen above San Telmo in Spain&#39;s Balearic Islands in the early hours of April 8.
The pink supermoon is seen above San Telmo in Spain's Balearic Islands in the early hours of April 8.
The supermoon rises behind an illuminated cross from an Orthodox church in Moscow.
The supermoon rises behind an illuminated cross from an Orthodox church in Moscow.
(CNN)The night sky put on a spectacular show around the globe on Tuesday evening as the "pink" April supermoon -- the biggest and brightest of the year -- was visible for millions.

Supermoons occur when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth, making it appear brighter and bigger in the night sky than usual.
Although this supermoon is known as a pink moon, it is not actually pink in color. As the first supermoon of spring, it gets its name from a native North American wildflower that blooms in early spring: Phlox subulata, known as "moss pink."
As well as the professionals, budding photographers and supermoon fans around the world took to social media to share their best snaps.
    There are typically 12 full moons a year -- one a month. But in 2020, there will be an extra full moon, with two in October -- one on October 1 and one on October 31.
    Astronomers expect there to be up to four supermoons in 2020, with the next due to appear on May 7.