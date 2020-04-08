Ghana's lavish funerals can last up to seven days. Now, a centuries-old tradition has gone online

Zaina Adamu, CNN

Updated 7:24 AM ET, Wed April 8, 2020

Mourners at the burial of Ghanaian diplomat and former Secretary General of United Nations Kofi Annan who died on August 18 2018.
Accra, Ghana (CNN)Funerals are a big deal in Ghana and it is not uncommon, in some parts, for a ceremony to last up to seven days, drawing thousands of crowds adorned in flowing red and black robes and gold jewelry.

Some families even hire professional mourners to cry at the funeral of their loved one because "it serves as a reward to the person who has died," says Adwoa Yeboah Agyei, who owns The Funeral Shop and Services, a franchise with locations across Accra.
Ghanaian funerals are heavily symbolic and rituals involved include giving offerings to the spirits of the ancestors and loud traditional dancing and drumming to accompany the dead on their journey.

Anguished families

    But a centuries-old tradition has come to a halt.
    Since Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo suspended all public gatherings in mid-March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, burials have been limited to no more than 25 people in the West African nation.
    Obed Ampadu-Asiamah's 73-year-old father, Daniel, passed away soon after the announcement following complications from a stroke.
    Obed has been scrambling to make painful phone calls send notices informing attendees he could only invite 25 family members and friends. They originally expected 2,000 people and an official funeral has been postponed to a later date.
     "We had to cut all the in-laws and the grandchildren. None were able to attend," he told CNN, his voice shaking.
    "We could only provide six slots for members on my father's side of the family and three for members of his church."
    The large funeral home they rented to hold the ceremony was moved into a small, private chapel within the same venue.
    Face masks concealed the anguish on the faces of mourners dressed in red and black, as they stood several feet apart with heads bowed in remembrance of a highly respected man, who established churches in parts of West Africa.

    Livestreaming burials

    At Transitions, Ghana's largest private funeral home, a once heavy flow of ceremonies now trickles at a slow pace.
    Genevieve Carnelius, the general manager, stated that finances and operations have been badly affected, but says her priority now is to work with clients like Obed to remotely reschedule their loved ones' funerals to uncertain future dates.
    The home currently offers online live streaming from their chapel, where Ampadu-Asiamah's burial service took place, and where mourners across the globe can view the ceremonies of their loved ones.
    The fabulous coffins of Ghana
    Funerals are often uplifting occasions in Ghana, where it is widely believed that death is the beginning of an afterlife, and the deceased should receive a rapturous send off. 

A tradition has emerged within this culture of "proverb coffins" (abebuu adekai), which pay tribute to the occupant with a personalized and often spectacular design.
    Get the party startedFunerals are often uplifting occasions in Ghana, where it is widely believed that death is the beginning of an afterlife, and the deceased should receive a rapturous send off.

    A tradition has emerged within this culture of "proverb coffins" (abebuu adekai), which pay tribute to the occupant with a personalized and often spectacular design.
    According to legend, the first abebuu adekai was created in the 1950s when a "palanquin" carriage was made for a tribal leader in the shape of a cocoa pod. But the leader died suddenly, and quick-thinking subjects buried him in the pod. 

This inspired young carpenter Seth Kane Kwei to establish his own novelty coffin studio in the town of Teshie, and the The Kane Kwei Carpentry Workshop remains popular to this day.
    The rootsAccording to legend, the first abebuu adekai was created in the 1950s when a "palanquin" carriage was made for a tribal leader in the shape of a cocoa pod. But the leader died suddenly, and quick-thinking subjects buried him in the pod.

    This inspired young carpenter Seth Kane Kwei to establish his own novelty coffin studio in the town of Teshie, and the The Kane Kwei Carpentry Workshop (above) remains popular to this day.
    One of the first creations of the workshop was this coffin for Kane Kwei's grandmother, who had never traveled in a plane but was fascinated by the new mode of transport. 

Shortly after, a boat design was requested for a fisherman, and the practice was up and running.
    Maiden flightOne of the first creations of the workshop was this coffin for Kane Kwei's grandmother, who had never traveled in a plane but was fascinated by the new mode of transport.

    Shortly after, a boat design was requested for a fisherman, and the practice was up and running.
    The abebuu adekai spread rapidly through the Greater Accra Region, with many of the leading figures emerging from the Kane Kwei stable. 

Legendary carpenter Paa Joe, seen with a piano design, was Kwei's nephew and apprentice, and he went on to establish his own popular studio.
    Chips off the blockThe abebuu adekai spread rapidly through the Greater Accra Region, with many of the leading figures emerging from the Kane Kwei stable.

    Legendary carpenter Paa Joe, seen with a piano design, was Kwei's nephew and apprentice, and he went on to establish his own popular studio.
    Daniel "Hello" Mensah, was an apprentice for Paa Joe, before launching his own practice the "Hello Design Coffin Works."
    Spreading the woodDaniel "Hello" Mensah, was an apprentice for Paa Joe, before launching his own practice the "Hello Design Coffin Works."
    The coffins have become increasingly creative as the industry is established. This one is a crayfish at the "Hello" studio.
    Artistic licenseThe coffins have become increasingly creative as the industry is established. This one is a crayfish at the "Hello" studio.
    This may have been ordered for a photographer.
    Smile, pleaseThis may have been ordered for a photographer.
    One customer will be well dressed at their funeral.
    Departing in styleOne customer will be well dressed at their funeral.
    Creating the coffins is intensive labor, and can take several weeks to produce.

The artisans typically use light, white wood from the indigenous Wawa tree, although mahogany is sometimes used for exports.