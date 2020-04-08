Ghana's lavish funerals can last up to seven days. Now, a centuries-old tradition has gone online

Accra, Ghana (CNN) Funerals are a big deal in Ghana and it is not uncommon, in some parts, for a ceremony to last up to seven days, drawing thousands of crowds adorned in flowing red and black robes and gold jewelry.

Some families even hire professional mourners to cry at the funeral of their loved one because "it serves as a reward to the person who has died," says Adwoa Yeboah Agyei, who owns The Funeral Shop and Services, a franchise with locations across Accra.

Ghanaian funerals are heavily symbolic and rituals involved include giving offerings to the spirits of the ancestors and loud traditional dancing and drumming to accompany the dead on their journey.

Anguished families

But a centuries-old tradition has come to a halt.

