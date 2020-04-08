Ghana's lavish funerals can last up to seven days. Now, a centuries-old tradition has gone online

Accra, Ghana (CNN)Funerals are a big deal in Ghana and it is not uncommon, in some parts, for a ceremony to last up to seven days, drawing thousands of crowds adorned in flowing red and black robes and gold jewelry.
Some families even hire professional mourners to cry at the funeral of their loved one because "it serves as a reward to the person who has died," says Adwoa Yeboah Agyei, who owns The Funeral Shop and Services, a franchise with locations across Accra.
Ghanaian funerals are heavily symbolic and rituals involved include giving offerings to the spirits of the ancestors and loud traditional dancing and drumming to accompany the dead on their journey.
Anguished families
But a centuries-old tradition has come to a halt.
Since Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo suspended all public gatherings in mid-March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, burials have been limited to no more than 25 people in the West African nation.
Obed Ampadu-Asiamah's 73-year-old father, Daniel, passed away soon after the announcement following complications from a stroke.
Obed has been scrambling to make painful phone calls send notices informing attendees he could only invite 25 family members and friends. They originally expected 2,000 people and an official funeral has been postponed to a later date.
"We had to cut all the in-laws and the grandchildren. None were able to attend," he told CNN, his voice shaking.
"We could only provide six slots for members on my father's side of the family and three for members of his church."
The large funeral home they rented to hold the ceremony was moved into a small, private chapel within the same venue.
Face masks concealed the anguish on the faces of mourners dressed in red and black, as they stood several feet apart with heads bowed in remembrance of a highly respected man, who established churches in parts of West Africa.
Livestreaming burials
At Transitions, Ghana's largest private funeral home, a once heavy flow of ceremonies now trickles at a slow pace.
Genevieve Carnelius, the general manager, stated that finances and operations have been badly affected, but says her priority now is to work with clients like Obed to remotely reschedule their loved ones' funerals to uncertain future dates.
The home currently offers online live streaming from their chapel, where Ampadu-Asiamah's burial service took place, and where mourners across the globe can view the ceremonies of their loved ones.