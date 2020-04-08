Waffle House sold out of its waffle mix online in just four hours

(CNN) Sorry Waffle House fans, you may have to get your breakfast fix elsewhere -- for now.

The popular restaurant chain, which like many closed its stores due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic , announced Wednesday that it sold out of bags of its waffle mix just four hours after they became available for purchase.

The restaurant began selling the mix so people could make the popular food while at home during their self-quarantines.

Waffle Mix is currently sold out, but we're working to restock! https://t.co/4osFsakKRk — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) April 8, 2020

Many Waffle House lovers tweeted their sadness at the brand, requesting a restock.

Each order of the Waffle House Waffle Mix comes with three bags of mix, with each bag being enough for five to six waffles, the restaurant says on its website. Bags are priced at $20 per order, plus shipping