Family members get into a fight when one accuses the other of hiding toilet paper

(CNN) A family in California experienced firsthand the effects of the toilet paper shortage -- but their experience turned violent in their own home.

A 26-year old Saugus resident was arrested and charged with battery Tuesday after a dispute over the family's stockpile.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Shirley Miller told CNN deputies responded to a Saugus home around 3 a.m. Monday for a family disturbance. The sheriff's department said a man allegedly punched his mother.

"This is the first arrest I've heard of that started out over an argument over toilet paper," Miller said.

The son accused the mother of hiding the toilet paper. The mother admitted to it and told deputies it was because her son was using too much, Miller said.

