Divers find body of Robert F. Kennedy's 8-year-old great-grandson

(CNN) Divers found the body of 8-year-old Gideon McKean, a great-grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

They discovered the boy's body in 25 feet of water and 2.3 miles south of his grandmother's residence in Shady Side, Maryland, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said. He was found about 2,000 feet from where authorities found the body of his mother , Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 41, on Monday.

They were quarantining with family at her mother's home on Chesapeake Bay. They were playing outside and one of them kicked a ball into the water, her husband, David McKean, said.

"They got into a canoe, intending simply to retrieve the ball, and somehow got pushed by wind or tide into the open bay," he wrote on Facebook.

