Massachusetts attorney general investigates veterans nursing home, site of deadly coronavirus outbreak

(CNN) The Massachusetts attorney general is investigating the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, site of a deadly coronavirus outbreak, to find out what went wrong and whether legal action is needed.

As of Monday, 25 residents have died since March, including 18 who tested positive for Covid-19 and three more whose results are pending, according to CNN reporting.

Additionally, according to the employees and a union representative, a lack of personal protective equipment and the home's recent decision to consolidate veterans into tighter quarters likely enhanced the outbreak at the facility.

Massachusetts Health and Human Services, which oversees the home, declined to respond to the union allegations despite repeated requests by CNN.

