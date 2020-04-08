As some states begin to reopen and others close back up, many people across the country are confused and worried about when they can resume their normal lives again. But even if you’re still on lockdown, that doesn’t mean you can’t continue to shop from your favorite stores. If you’re missing your regular Target runs, you’re not alone. Target is one of the best places to get lost in, and normally we end up walking out with plenty of amazing items, though a lot of them weren’t on our original shopping list — sound familiar?

To help you get your Target fix from home, we’ve picked out 30 items to shop during your next virtual Target run that are cool, fun and, in some cases, incredibly useful. From cozy hoodies to plant-mom essentials and plenty of home decor and furniture items in between, you’re sure to find something you love that might add a little more joy to your time spent at home. The best part? They start at just $3.

Hal Leonard Learn To Play Ukulele Kit ($39.99; target.com)

Hal Leonard Learn To Play Ukulele Kit

Looking to pick up an instrument? This ukulele kit has everything you need.

Hair Food Avocado & Argan Oil Smooth Hair Mask ($2.99; target.com)

Hair Food Avocado & Argan Oil Smooth Hair Mask

Take self-care at home seriously by treating your hair to some TLC with this avocado and argan oil mask.

Penguin & Fish Llama Embroidery Wall Art Kit ($17.99; target.com)

Penguin & Fish Llama Embroidery Wall Art Kit

Learn to embroider with this adorable llama wall art kit.

Room Essentials 12” x 12” Letterboard ($15; target.com)

Room Essentials 12" x 12" Letterboard

Available in lots of pretty colors, this board is the perfect place for just about any message imaginable to yourself or your family. Put it in your kitchen to announce the day’s menu, or above your desk for some inspiration.

Mountain Peak Bookends ($21.99; target.com)

Mountain Peak Bookends

These mountain peak bookends aren’t just cute, they also look super expensive (but they’re not).

HP Sprocket 200 Printer ($89.99, originally $129.99; target.com)

HP Sprocket 200 Printer

Time to fill all those picture frames? It’s easy with this pocket-size portable printer.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Ombré Shower Curtain ($24.99; target.com)

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Ombré Shower Curtain

Update your bathroom with a pretty ombré shower curtain.

Stars Above Beautifully Soft Notch Collar Pajama Set ($21.99; target.com)

Stars Above Beautifully Soft Notch Collar Pajama Set

Cute, comfy and affordable? These simple pajamas check all the boxes, plus they come in four different colors.

Piccadilly ‘The Story of My Life’ Activity Journal ($9.99; target.com)

Piccadilly "The Story of My Life" Activity Journal

Take some time to tell your own life story with this activity journal that’s fun for both adults and kids.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Facial Treatment ($7.99; target.com)

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Facial Treatment

Countless customer reviews have attested to this best-selling clay facial treatment making their skin feel soft, smooth and radiant.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera ($59.99, originally $69.99; target.com)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera

This Fujifilm Instax Mini Camera can help capture memories in a snap.

9pc Terra Cotta Planters - Bullseye’s Playground ($9; target.com)

9pc Terra Cotta Planters - Bullseye's Playground

Add a set of these planter to your space to brighten things up a bit. Or if you only need one pot, check out this cute animal planter.

All in Motion 3mm Yoga Mat ($15.99; target.com)

All in Motion 3mm Yoga Mat

Stretch, meditate and do your favorite yoga poses on this lightweight and durable mat.

Megababe Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant ($13.99; target.com)

Megababe Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant

Shoppers love the smell of this aluminum- and paraben-free deodorant, which can keep you smelling rosy and fresh all day.

Exploding Kittens Game ($19.99; target.com)

Exploding Kittens Game

If you haven’t played Exploding Kittens yet, this easy-to-play card game is perfect for your next game night.

’Untamed’ by Glennon Doyle ($16.89; target.com)

"Untamed" by Glennon Doyle

A New York Times best-seller and a recent addition to Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club that will capture your heart.

Shade & Shore Strappy Side Monokini ($34.99; target.com)

Shade & Shore Strappy Side Monokini

If you’re into wishful thinking, here’s a leopard print monokini that doubles as a swimsuit and a bodysuit.

Threshold Windham One Door Accent Cabinet ($109.99; target.com)

Threshold Windham One Door Accent Cabinet

Add interest to any room with this accent cabinet in a suave hue called “Overcast.”

Goodfellow & Co Standard Fit French Terry Hoodie Sweatshirt ($24.99; target.com)

Goodfellow & Co Standard Fit French Terry Hoodie Sweatshirt

Because you can never have too many hoodies.

Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Milk and White Jasmine Divine Definition Shampoo ($7.79; target.com)

Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Milk and White Jasmine Divine Definition Shampoo

This top-rated clean and cruelty-free shampoo is great for enhancing your curls and smells delicious.

Lather Rinse Repeat Bathroom Wall Art ($6.99; target.com)

Lather Rinse Repeat Bathroom Wall Art

In case you need a reminder, this adorable wall sign is perfect for any bathroom or kitchen.

Pet Life Active Pull-Rover 4-Way Stretch Two-Toned Performance Sleeveless Hoodie ($36.99; target.com)

Pet Life Active Pull-Rover 4-Way Stretch Two-Toned Performance Sleeveless Hoodie

We’ll say it again — you can never have too many hoodies, and now your pup can match.

Opalhouse Touraco Console Table ($159.99; target.com)

Opalhouse Touraco Console Table

This modern console table will add a fresh feel to any entryway, office or bedroom.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Rechargeable Men’s Electric Shaver ($34.99; target.com)

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Rechargeable Men's Electric Shaver

Update your shaving routine with this top-rated electric shaver and trimmer. One blade lasts four months!

Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Room Spray ($6.99; target.com)

Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Room Spray

Keep your space or bathroom smelling fresh and clean with this citrus-y pomelo room spray.

Stars Above Chia Slippers ($19.99; target.com)

Stars Above Chia Slippers

Because our love of comfy shoes knows no boundaries, these slippers are a must-have.

Fisher 3pc Patio Chat Set ($350; target.com)

Fisher 3pc Patio Chat Set

Add a modernist touch to your outdoor space with this beautiful and weather-resistant patio furniture set.

Artistic Desk Pad ($15.99; target.com)

Artistic Desk Pad

Organize your tech accessories with this all-in-one desk pad.

Navy Striped and Polka Dot Mix and Match Family Pajamas Collection (starting at $11.99; target.com)

Navy Striped and Polka Dot Mix and Match Family Pajamas Collection

Matching pajamas for the entire family? Sign us up.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.