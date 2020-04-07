A 5-year-old has died after being caught in a drive-by shooting while making TikTok videos with his dad

(CNN) When the bullets rang out, 5-year-old Jordan Allen Jr. was on the balcony of his Houston apartment stuck at home because of social distancing and he and his father were making TikTok videos.

Jordan's dad, Jordan Allen Sr., was playing with his son when he stepped away to grab him some juice. Moments later, the family heard gunshots -- and Jordan begging for help.

Allen was able to flag down an ambulance which transported the child to Texas Children's Hospital, where he was taken off life support days later. That was the last time Allen saw Jordan, who he called the "happiest child in the world" and a source of joy to anyone who knew him.

Police are currently investigating the shooting and do not have a description of the suspect's car.

"There were multiple casings found in the parking lot and several cars had damage from possible gunfire," police spokesperson Jodi Silva told CNN.