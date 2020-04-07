John Minchillo/AP Funeral director Tom Cheeseman loads a body into his van in Brooklyn, New York, after making a house call on Friday, April 3. The Associated Press spent a day on the road with Cheeseman, who is overwhelmed by demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. New York funeral homes overwhelmed by coronavirus

John Minchillo/AP Funeral director Tom Cheeseman loads a body into his van in Brooklyn, New York, after making a house call on Friday, April 3. The Associated Press spent a day on the road with Cheeseman, who is overwhelmed by demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The United States marked a grave milestone on Monday, April 6, when the official death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 10,000. The virus has spread throughout the country and since January of this year the number of people infected with Covid-19 has continued to rise.

The situation is most dire in New York, where at least 4,758 people have died, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Funeral homes have been overwhelmed because of increased demand.

Associated Press photojournalist John Minchillo recently spent time covering the work of funeral directors Tom Cheeseman and Pat Marmo in Brooklyn, New York.