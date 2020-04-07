New York funeral homes overwhelmed by coronavirus
Updated 1:01 AM ET, Tue April 7, 2020
The United States marked a grave milestone on Monday, April 6, when the official death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 10,000. The virus has spread throughout the country and since January of this year the number of people infected with Covid-19 has continued to rise.
The situation is most dire in New York, where at least 4,758 people have died, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Funeral homes have been overwhelmed because of increased demand.
Associated Press photojournalist John Minchillo recently spent time covering the work of funeral directors Tom Cheeseman and Pat Marmo in Brooklyn, New York.