Detroit hospital nurses refuse to work without more help, ordered to leave

(CNN) Emergency room nursing staff at a Detroit hospital were told to leave Sunday night after they refused to work and demanded more nurses be brought into their overrun emergency room, health care workers there told CNN.

The night shift ER nurses at Sinai-Grace Hospital refused to leave the break room until hospital administrators brought in more nurses to help out, a physician at the hospital told CNN.

Hospital administrators decided, after four hours of deliberation, they would not be bringing in any more nurses to help and that the nurses could get to work or leave the hospital, the doctor said.

Some did then leave, said the physician, who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity out of concern for their job.

The details provided by the physician were corroborated by ER nurse Sal Hadwan, who discussed what happened in a video livestreamed on Facebook.

