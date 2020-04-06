(CNN) Male drivers are more dangerous to other road users than their female counterparts, a new study published Monday shows.

Men are also more likely to drive more dangerous types of vehicles, according to the study's authors, who suggest that increasing gender equity in sectors such as trucking might reduce the risks to road users.

The research is the first of its kind to analyze the risk posed to others by an individual's use of a certain mode of transportation, the researchers wrote in a press release.

The full study, whose lead author is Rachel Aldred from the University of Westminster's School of Architecture and Cities, is published in the journal Injury Prevention and uses four kinds of official data for England from 2005-15.

The researchers looked into six vehicle types -- bikes, cars/taxis, vans, buses, trucks and motorcycles -- and found that men were more dangerous to other road users in five out of the six categories.

Read More