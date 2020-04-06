(CNN) A 7-year-boy was killed after getting caught in a drive-by shooting in Pennsylvania.

The child, identified by the Chester Police Department as Sinsir Parker, was found with gunshot wounds to his face on Sunday evening. Sinsir was lying in the middle of the street and died on the scene, police said.

"I'm sure that kid was probably having the time of his life because he was finally able to come outside and play," a resident told CNN affiliate WPVI of Philadelphia.

"His parents are here. They're not irresponsible. They don't get into this crazy stuff. So there is no making sense of this."

Neighbors in the area where Sinsir was shot said they heard more than a dozen gunshots.

