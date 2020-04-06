Bobby Mitchell, first black player for the Washington Redskins, dies at 84

(CNN) NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell, who became the first African American to play for the Washington Redskins, died Sunday, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 84.

His cause of death was not disclosed.

Mitchell was a seventh-round pick in the 1958 NFL draft from the University of Illinois , according to the NFL's website . He played 11 seasons in the NFL as a halfback for the Cleveland Browns and a receiver for the Washington Redskins.

"The Game lost a true legend today," said David Baker, Hall of Fame president and CEO. "Bobby was an incredible player, a talented executive and a real gentleman to everyone with whom he worked or competed against."

Mitchell was known for athleticism and activism

Read More