Frenchman rescued from mountains after breaking quarantine to buy cigarettes

(CNN) Millions of people around the world are adjusting to life under coronavirus safety measures, and France has ordered its population to stay at home.

But one man decided to break quarantine and try to cross the border into Spain in search of cheap cigarettes.

It didn't end well -- he got lost and had to be rescued by the French mountain rescue service, a spokesman for the service told CNN.

He was "exhausted, shivering and lost" when he was picked up by a rescue helicopter on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the rescue service, which is a unit of the police.

The man, who hasn't been named, initially set off from the city of Perpignan by car but found his way blocked by police checkpoints. So he attempted to cross the border to La Jonquera on foot.

Read More