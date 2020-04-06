Strap on an Apple Watch Series 5 at an all-time low from Amazon

Now's a great time to get the new Apple Watch, since several Series 5 models are on sale at Amazon. That includes the 40mm Rose Gold GPS model, down to an all-time low price of $349, and the 40mm Rose Gold GPS + Cellular model, down to $399.99.

One of the most exciting improvements the Series 5 brings to the table is an always-on display. On previous models, the watch face would fall asleep as soon as it wasn't in us — you'd have to raise your arm or tap it to wake it up. Plus, the display is 30% larger for even easier use. You can read more about this and other features in our full review of the device.

Suffice it to say, the Apple Watch is a powerful and capable device. You can send messages, use Siri, check the weather and so much more. And thanks to its GPS and fitness tracking capabilities, you can work on your fitness regimen, check your heart rate and keep tabs on other health data.

Currently, several GPS and GPS + Cellular models are on sale. (The benefit of a cellular model is that you don't even need your phone nearby to use Messages and make calls.) See below for all the deals worth checking out.

40mm Apple Watch Series 5, GPS, Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band ($349.99, originally $399; amazon.com)

40mm Apple Watch Series 5, GPS + Cellular, Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band ($399, originally $499; amazon.com )

) 40mm Apple Watch Series 5, GPS + Cellular, Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band ($399, originally $499; amazon.com )

40mm Apple Watch Series 5, GPS + Cellular, Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band ($449.99, originally $499; amazon.com )

40mm Apple Watch Series 5, GPS + Cellular, Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band ($649, originally $699; amazon.com)

44mm Apple Watch Series 5, GPS, Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band ($329, originally $429; amazon.com )

44mm Apple Watch Series 5, GPS, Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band ($379, originally $429; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 5, GPS + Cellular, Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band ($699, originally $749; amazon.com )

44mm Apple Watch Series 5, GPS + Cellular, Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Milanese Loop ($734, originally $799; amazon.com )

44mm Apple Watch Series 5, GPS + Cellular, Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band ($699, originally $749; amazon.com)

Models may take a few days to ship, and they might arrive a little later than usual since Amazon is experiencing shipping delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. But once your Series 5 Apple Watch does arrive, you won't want to take it off. For more great Apple deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.