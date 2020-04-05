Lucky, the San Antonio Zoo's oldest elephant, celebrates her 60th birthday

(CNN) Sunday is one lucky elephant's birthday and she received a celebration almost as big as she is.

Lucky, an Asian elephant at the San Antonio Zoo, turned 60 on Sunday, reaching an age more than a decade older than her species' average life expectancy.

The zoo celebrated Lucky's birthday on Facebook Live , showing off her exhibit decked out in edible decorations and birthday signs as well as a massive cake made from vegetables and fruits.

"The significance of Lucky being 60 years old is very big," said Candace Gutierrez, one of the zoo's animal care specialists, during Lucky's livestreamed birthday celebration.

"It's a tribute to the care that they get with our staff," Gutierrez said. "Their wild counterparts do not live as long because again their teeth wear down, their eyesight changes, even their hearing and their skin is sensitive."

