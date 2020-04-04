A pandemic thriller, once rejected by publishers for being unrealistic, is now getting a wide release

(CNN) What happens when a once-rejected dystopian novel turns into reality? Ask Scottish author Peter May.

The screenwriter-turned-novelist wrote a book titled " Lockdown " in 2005 about a global pandemic. Fifteen years later, that's our reality due to coronavirus, which has so far infected more than 1 million people globally.

The book, which was rejected by publishers at the time for being too unrealistic, was finally published on Thursday.

The thriller is set in London, the epicenter of a global pandemic that forces officials to institute a lockdown. The story isn't entirely based on May's imagination. He used British and US pandemic preparedness documents from 2002 to make it was as realistic as possible.

"At the time I wrote the book, scientists were predicting that bird flu was going to be the next major world pandemic," May told CNN.

