Palm Sunday and the pandemic: sanitized fronds, clergy in protective garb and live streams

(CNN) The coronavirus pandemic has challenged Christian churches to find socially distant ways to launch Holy Week on Palm Sunday.

Also known as Passion Sunday, the day recounts the biblical story of Jesus' triumphant arrival in Jerusalem before his crucifixion, with palm leaves and clothing laid in his path. It comes on the last Sunday of Lent and first day of Holy Week.

Before the deadly pandemic's social distancing guidelines altered life across America, Christians often celebrated with processions and the distribution of palm leaves.

Palm Sunday during the pandemic will be different than this 2017 procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City.

So faith leaders throughout the country have come up with new ways to observe the holy day -- from streaming video and audio to fronds dipped in bleach to volunteers in protective garb handing out sanitized palms to passing cars.

It won't be an entirely palmless Sunday.