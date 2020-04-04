A hairstylist is using her spare time to turn her boyfriend into Princess Leia and Joe Exotic

(CNN) For hairstylist Heidi Oley, social distancing means more time on her hands to practice her skills.

So, she's gotten creative and has decided to have some fun with it -- by making her boyfriend the canvas for her masterful creations.

Oley and Geoffrey Clark, who live in Atlanta, relocated to her family's secluded cabin in Ellijay, Georgia, a couple of weeks ago after she closed her hair salon due to the pandemic.

She thought she'd use the spare time to watch tutorials and brush up on some new techniques, so Clark offered to be her test subject. And suddenly, inspiration struck.

"I picked up the curling iron and decided to turn him into George Washington," Oley told CNN.

Geoffrey Clark, expertly styled as founding father and the nation's first president: George Washington.

Read More