A gender reveal party ignited a 10-acre brush fire in Florida, fire officials say

(CNN) A gender reveal party in Florida went wrong and sparked a 10-acre fire, CNN affiliate WESH reported.

Firefighters were called to a home in Brevard County, Florida, last weekend after reports that a blaze was possibly ignited by fireworks, fire officials said.

But when they arrived, firefighters realized some explosives had been in the mix.

"We were informed that it was caused by a gender reveal using Tannerite and a weapon," Brevard County Fire Rescue Chief Mark Schollmeyer told WESH. T annerite is a highly explosive substance often used as a rifle target

"Something as seemingly innocent as a gender reveal can turn into a large-scale disaster where homes are threatened," he added.

