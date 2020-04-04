New York EMS responders are working in 'battlefield conditions,' union rep says

(CNN) First responders in New York City are in "battlefield conditions," forced to treat a rising number of cardiac arrests in "triage mode" and sleeping in cars to avoid exposing their own families to Covid-19.

That's the picture painted by Michael Greco, vice president of the FDNY EMS local 2507 union, in an interview with CNN.

The union represents more than 3,000 FDNY EMS and Fire Inspector employees, according to its website.

"We're now in a major triage mode. Battlefield conditions," Greco said. "If we don't get a return of circulation, after 20 minutes we are terminating the CPR and we are not transporting.

