Coral Princess docks in Miami with 2 dead and several ill of coronavirus, after ports shunned it for days

(CNN) The Coral Princess cruise ship docked Saturday at Florida's PortMiami with two guests dead and several others ill from Covid-19, officials said, after a weeks-long search for a port that would let its passengers disembark.

This ends a voyage that began March 5 in Chile and was supposed to finish March 19 in Argentina, but it ran on for days as countries declined to welcome passengers ashore during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Coral Princess' trip was lengthened even though none of the ship's occupants tested positive for the disease until this week.

It's still not clear how soon all of the 1,000-plus passengers and 878 crew will disembark in Miami, but some of the most seriously ill will leave first and go to hospitals, Miami Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Saturday.

Princess Cruises had said Thursday that 12 people aboard -- seven guests and five crew -- were positive for Covid-19, after a small group of people with respiratory illness were tested Tuesday.

