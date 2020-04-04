How to make your own face mask (whether or not you know how to sew)

You should also note:

Not sure how to wear or clean the masks? We answer those questions under the mask-making instructions.

Materials you'll need

Bandana, T-shirt or square cotton cloth, about 20" x 20"

Coffee filter

Rubber bands or hair ties

Make your mask

1. Cut the bottom off a folded coffee filter. Keep the top part -- you'll need it for the filter in your mask.

2. Lay a bandana or 20" x 20" T-shirt flat in a rectangle. Fold the bandana or shirt in half lengthwise.

3. Fold the cut filter in the center of the folded bandana or shirt. Then, fold the top of the bandana or shirt down over the filter. Fold the bottom up.

4. Place rubber bands or hair ties around the folded bandana or shirt, about 6 inches apart.

5. Fold the side of the bandana or shirt in toward the middle and tuck.

6. Place the rubber bands or hair ties around your ears, and voila -- you've made a face mask, no sewing required.