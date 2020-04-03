All The Good Stuff that happened this week

(CNN)

We've gotten to a point where fresh air is a luxury, where just being able to buy food is cause for thankfulness. Isn't it strange that the hardest times seem to command our deepest gratitude? It's not that we take good health, security and our neighborhood parks for granted. It's just that, when our worlds are turned upside down, these simple things become even more precious. Everything else seems to matter so much less. What will your gratitude inspire you to do? When all of this is over, will you live differently? Will you keep caring for those who are hurting, for those who can't step into the sunshine or put food on the table? Yes, the world is upside down right now. It's the least we can do to make it a better place when it comes upright.

Our favorites this week

Get going with some of our most popular good news stories of the week

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.



🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items



And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

Picture perfect

Let's start off a little silly, shall we? Art institutions are closed around the world, but the J. Paul Getty Museum, based in Los Angeles, managed to curate an exhibit full of masterpieces. They asked art lovers on Twitter to recreate their favorite works of art using only items from around their house and wow, did people deliver. The Birth of Venus on a pizza? Delicious. A French bulldog as a Byzantine-style baby Jesus? Unholy, but adorable. It's a perfect example of how, even when our cultural lifelines are cut off, creativity can still thrive — even if it does involve a Swiffer and or a can of tuna.