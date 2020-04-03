WWII vet celebrates beating Covid-19 and turning 104 in the same week

(CNN) Bill Lapschies and his family have a lot to celebrate this year. The Oregon veteran has recovered from Covid-19 and he just celebrated his 104th birthday.

Visitors aren't allowed inside the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon because of statewide restrictions, but they were able to have a small celebration outside.

Staff brought him out to a patio in a wheelchair on Wednesday and put a blanket and a flag-covered quilt in his lap. His loved ones held signs, waved and blew kisses from a safe distance.

His daughter Carolee Brown t old CNN affiliate KOIN that this wasn't how they had planned to celebrate his big day.

"We celebrated his 101 and had over 200 people. So trying to keep our social distancing and do what Governor [Kate] Brown has asked us to do," she told KOIN. "But we're so thrilled he's recovered from this and we just had to do something for him."