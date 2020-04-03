He collapsed in his bathroom from ​Covid-19​. His daughter blames the UK government for his death

London (CNN) A man who worked for the UK's National Health Service (NHS) for 20 years was "neglected" after he contracted Covid-19 and died, alleges his daughter Tamira Harvey.

Tamira alleges that London's Goodmayes Hospital failed to provide necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) to her father. And just a few days before Harvey's death, emergency services "refused" to come to take him to hospital, Tamira says, despite family concerns that he wasn't "breathing properly."

The NHS trust responsible for the hospital where Thomas worked told CNN on Wednesday that there were no symptomatic patients when Thomas Harvey went off work sick, and that it has been following national PPE guidance. CNN reached out to NHS England, which leads the public health service in England and oversees emergency services, via phone and email and has yet to receive a response.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) did not respond directly to Tamira's claims that they "refused" to take Thomas Harvey to the hospital. They did however, confirm that they were "seeing unprecedented demand" for both their 999 and 111 services at this time, with more than 8,000 calls coming into their 999 control rooms each day. Additionally, when they were called on the day of Harvey's death, medics arrived in "six minutes," the LAS said.

But Tamira remains adamant that the blame for her father's death should ultimately lie in the hands of the UK government.

She believes that Harvey picked up the virus at work due to a lack of PPE. Before he died, he told Tamira that the protective equipment supplied wasn't substantial. "He told me on the ward they only had flimsy aprons and gloves," she said. She says she is now concerned for the welfare of other medical professionals and patients at the Hospital.

The novel coronavirus pandemic is now hitting the UK hard, with more than 34,000 recorded cases and the country's death toll rising to more than 2,900, according to Johns Hopkins University figures

The UK government is also under growing pressure after it admitted on Wednesday that fewer than 3,000 frontline health care workers, out of around 500,000, had been tested. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government planned to "massively" increase testing to try and solve the "coronavirus puzzle" on Wednesday night.

'He always wanted to put others before himself'

When Harvey collapsed in the bathroom at this home in Hackney, London on March 29, family members had to use an ax to break down the door to reach him. Police and paramedics soon arrived to assist but the 57-year-old went into cardiac arrest and died in his living room.

Tamira described the whole experience as "devastating" but she does not fault the effort of the police and the paramedics in their attempts to save her father's life on March 29. She is, however, critical of the fact that he wasn't tested for the virus, and angry that more was not done to prevent his death.

"I think he was neglected from the start. It's just a tragedy... It's a mixture of emotions. Loads of questions of why and how this happened. The fact he wasn't tested, none of us were tested. My mother is overwhelmed as they have been together for so long and she has lost her best friend," she told CNN.

Thomas Harvey is pictured with his son Thomas Jr. and his wife, Marcia.

Harvey initially thought he had the flu. Then, in mid-March, his condition rapidly deteriorated, said Tamira. His breathing was heavy, he lost his appetite and gradually he resorted to hand actions to tell his family to stay clear -- because he was finding it so difficult to speak.

"His breathing woke me up from my sleep because it was really loud... He was breathing like a car that was on its last legs," she said.

A few days before his death, the father-of-seven confined himself to the living room and isolated himself away from his family -- in an effort to stop them catching the virus. "He always wanted to look after people. He always wanted to put others before himself," Tamira said in an emotional interview.

In the early hours of March 29, Tamira's brother heard Harvey leave the living room and move towards the toilet. When his wife went to check in on him, he had collapsed. The way Harvey had fallen had blocked the door and meant the family couldn't immediately reach him to help, Tamira said.

"I told my mum to get an ax we had for like chopping meat and she chopped down the door. We were taking off the top half of it. We made a little hole and my brother just started punching the door and breaking the door with his bare hands," she said.

"The police arrived and took down the rest of the door. My brother and police moved him into the living room. Then he went into cardiac arrest. They tried to resuscitate him a few times. They tried really hard ... they did their best. They were there for a good hour trying to bring him back."

On Sunday I lost my dad to COVID- 19, he was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother & friend. As a family we want to share our story so other NHS staff & the public understand the severity of the disease & how he was neglected as dedicated NHS staff member of 20 years. pic.twitter.com/OtewnZziAj — #JusticeforThomas (@tamiraharvey) March 31, 2020

Tamira criticized what she described as emergency responders' failure to do more to help her father earlier. In total, she says the family called 999 on three occasions. On March 22, paramedics did make the trip to come and treat Harvey.

A few days before his death, on March 26, the family called for a second time to try and get Harvey into a hospital to access more specialized care, but were instead directed online. "He was neglected on the second account we called paramedics -- they told us to go online. How is that going to help someone who is not breathing?" said Tamira.

The third was the day of his death. "Sadly, despite the best efforts of our staff, the patient died at the scene. We would like to express our sympathy to the family at this very difficult time," a spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service (LAS) said.