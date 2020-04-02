Jack Atley/Bloomberg/Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the United States' top infectious disease expert since 1984. Dr. Anthony Fauci's career under 6 US presidents

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House's coronavirus task force, is no stranger to leading the federal response to national health emergencies.

Since 1984, he has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci has served under six US presidents, starting with Ronald Reagan, and in 2008 he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

As the nation's top infectious disease expert, Fauci has worked on the federal response to AIDS, Ebola, the Zika virus and anthrax scares, just to name a few.