Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the United States' top infectious disease expert since 1984.
Jack Atley/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci's career under 6 US presidents

Updated 9:44 PM ET, Thu April 2, 2020

Jack Atley/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House's coronavirus task force, is no stranger to leading the federal response to national health emergencies.

Since 1984, he has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci has served under six US presidents, starting with Ronald Reagan, and in 2008 he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

As the nation's top infectious disease expert, Fauci has worked on the federal response to AIDS, Ebola, the Zika virus and anthrax scares, just to name a few.

Fauci, right, briefs President Ronald Reagan, far left, and other members of the President's Commission on AIDS in 1987.
Diana Walker/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
Fauci, as the chief of AIDS research at the National Institutes of Health, talks with colleagues in his laboratory in 1990.
George Tames/The New York Times/Redux
Fauci testifies to a House subcommittee during a 2001 hearing about vaccines for biological weapon defense.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Fauci looks over his notes before testifying to a Senate committee about SARS in 2003.
Chuck Kennedy/MCT/Tribune News Service/Getty Images