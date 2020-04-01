London (CNN) The Wizarding World just got bigger.

"Harry Potter at Home" brings together a number of resources related to the international franchise, including free access to the audiobook version of the first installment in the series.

"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" has been added to Audible's library of free books as part of its partnership with the platform, making it immediately available in several different languages for free, and without requiring a subscription to the Amazon-owned audiobook service.

Other features of the hub include articles, puzzles and videos, made available by publishers Bloomsbury and Scholastic.

