2 dead from coronavirus, 45 ill after March choir rehearsal

(CNN) Two people have died from Covid-19 and 45 people are ill after a March 10 choir practice in Washington state, health officials said.

Of the some 60 people who attended the Skagit Valley Chorale rehearsal in Mount Vernon, 28 members have confirmed cases of the virus, according to Kayla Schott-Bresler of Skagit County Public Health.

The practice was in full compliance with state guidance at the time, a statement from the group said.

"Please know that this has been an extremely difficult and sad time for chorale members and leadership," the group said. "Our group feels like a family, so you might imagine our grief."

There were no known cases of the coronavirus on the day of the rehearsal, the group said.

