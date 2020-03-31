When you order from this restaurant, you won't pay a dime

(CNN) It's no secret that the coronavirus has many people out of work, so a small mom and pop restaurant decided money was no object when it comes to receiving a hot meal.

Cliff "Cooks" restaurant in Barneveld, Wisconsin, a rural town 30 minutes from Madison, took prices off its menu in order to help those in their community struggling to make ends meet.

"There's no money -- there are people that are not sure where their next meal is coming from and they don't have money to buy food, and it seemed like a simple solution," restaurant owner Clifford Hooks told CNN.

A few weeks ago, the restaurant started dissolving its LLC and changed its name to Barneveld Community Cafe UA, in order to accept donations and give out meals for free.

They never ask for donations, they just hand out the food, and if someone wants to donate they accept it. Any money they receive goes right back in to making food, and paying for other needs their customers have.

