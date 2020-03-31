11 veterans at a Massachusetts home for soldiers have died. 5 tested positive for coronavirus

(CNN) Eleven veterans who live at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts, have died and five of them tested positive for coronavirus, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse told CNN Monday.

Tests are still pending for five other veterans who passed away and the status of the last one is unknown, Morse's Chief of Staff Mike Bloomberg said.

There are 233 residents living at the home, which is run by the state of Massachusetts.

Eleven more veterans and five staff members have also tested positive for the virus, according to Morse. Twenty-five additional residents are awaiting the results of testing to determine if they have Covid-19

