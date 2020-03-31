Math teacher shows up at student's front porch to give her a one-on-one lesson while social distancing

(CNN) For 12-year-old Rylee Anderson, the algebra concept of graphing a function just didn't make sense.

Since her classes are now all remote due to the coronavirus pandemic, Anderson emailed her teacher for help, rather than ask for it in the classroom.

She expected some emails, or maybe even a phone call from her teacher, Mr. Chris Waba.

But then the doorbell rang -- and she saw Waba, standing on her porch, holding a whiteboard and marker, ready to teach.

Anderson, like most students in the US, has been out of school and learning virtually because of the coronavirus outbreak

Read More