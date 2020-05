A son used a bucket truck to visit his mother on the third floor of her assisted living home

(CNN) An Ohio arborist with a bucket truck is making a strong entry for son of the year award.

Charley Adams hasn't been able to visit his mom Julie at her Ohio assisted living home because of coronavirus restrictions , so he came up with a clever way to visit her without violating social distancing rules.

Adams owns Adams Tree Preservation in Youngstown and like any tree service business, he has a truck with a bucket attached to an adjustable boom for trimming hard-to-reach branches.

The truck's boom is tall enough to reach his 80-year-old mom's third-floor window, so he drove over for a visit. He said he checked with Windsor Estates Assisted Living before he came over, and they thought it was a neat idea.

The staff is taking great care of his mom and he appreciates everything they're doing to keep residents safe, but he said it's been tough for everyone.

Read More