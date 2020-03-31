Children's author and illustrator Tomie dePaola has died

(CNN) Tomie dePaola, a children's author and illustrator known for his book "Strega Nona," died Monday.

The 85-year-old author died from complications from surgery after he fell in his barn which served as a studio, according to a statement from his literary agent, Doug Whiteman.

Whiteman said dePaola died alone at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

"Due to the coronavirus and a quarantine at the hospital where he was being treated, Mr. dePaola was in isolation when he died," Whiteman added.

DePaola authored nearly 300 books including "Oliver Button is a Sissy," "The Legend of Old Befana," and New York Times best-seller "Quiet."

