Wellness

Stress eating these days? Here's some help

By Lisa Drayer, CNN

Updated 3:20 AM ET, Tue March 31, 2020

Greek and Icelandic yogurts are thicker and creamier than regular yogurt. But it&#39;s the added protein that keeps us feeling full.
Greek and Icelandic yogurts are thicker and creamier than regular yogurt. But it's the added protein that keeps us feeling full.
Avocados are an excellent source of heart-healthy fats, and fat fills us up fast, which can be beneficial in controlling hunger.
Avocados are an excellent source of heart-healthy fats, and fat fills us up fast, which can be beneficial in controlling hunger.
Adding red chili pepper to an appetizer significantly reduced the total amount of calories and carbohydrates consumed at lunch, according to one study.
Adding red chili pepper to an appetizer significantly reduced the total amount of calories and carbohydrates consumed at lunch, according to one study.
Barley is natural appetite suppressant containing a combination of dietary fibers that make it extra filling.
Barley is natural appetite suppressant containing a combination of dietary fibers that make it extra filling.
Its high water content makes soup a food low in energy (calorie) density. That means you can fill up on a big portion without consuming a lot of calories.
Its high water content makes soup a food low in energy (calorie) density. That means you can fill up on a big portion without consuming a lot of calories.
Salads promote satiety because vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers have a high water content.
Salads promote satiety because vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers have a high water content.
Spinach is a source of thylakoids, which have been associated with levels of leptin, the hormone that signals you to &quot;stop&quot; eating.
Spinach is a source of thylakoids, which have been associated with levels of leptin, the hormone that signals you to "stop" eating.
Flaxseed is rich in two natural appetite suppressants: omega-3 fats and fiber. Fiber from flaxseed can keep us satisfied and full, without contributing any calories.
Flaxseed is rich in two natural appetite suppressants: omega-3 fats and fiber. Fiber from flaxseed can keep us satisfied and full, without contributing any calories.
(CNN)Stress eating is something that many people struggle with on a regular basis, when things are "normal." But with the coronavirus pandemic challenging us in different ways each day, it seems to have become an equal opportunity problem, affecting even those who don't typically eat in response to anxiety or other emotions.

"I think I need to be socially distanced from my refrigerator," said Lisa C., who preferred not to reveal her last name, a now working-from-home legal executive who added that "going down the stairs for food and back up again is my only exercise these days."
Lisa C. is not the only one who has shared her stress-eating sentiments with me.
"I think I've snacked all day long for the last 10 days," said Liliana Fazendeiro, who has been at home with her 2-and-half-year old son since his daycare closed.
    Craving carbs and sleeping badly while social distancing? Here's how to cope
    "While being homebound during these last two weeks I've noticed I've been self-soothing by grabbing a little sweet here and there and having a second helping of dinner," said Natalie Santos Ferguson of Baltimore, Maryland.
    "Plus, all the homebound extra baking we're doing is not helping. As a mother, I don't want to let my children see how worried I have actually been, so rather than letting my emotions out, I'm grabbing the nearest treat to make myself feel good," Ferguson added.
    While many often eat in response to stressful situations, others lose their appetite during such life events. But for those who typically engage in stress eating, being stuck at home makes the challenge of avoiding indulgences all the more difficult.
    "For people who were stress eaters but may have been in the office all day doing stressful work, it may have been a relief to come home and eat a lot of food that may not be healthy for them. But now they have access to that [food] all day long," said registered dietitian Bonnie Taub-Dix, creator of BetterThanDieting.com and author of "Read It Before You Eat It - Taking You from Label to Table."

    How to manage stress eating

    Whether it's your first time struggling with stress eating, or it's gotten increasingly more frequent, we want you to know that there are ways to manage it. And here's some more good news: It doesn't necessarily require cutting out your favorite treats.
    Here are some tips for managing stress-eating:
    Control triggers. First and foremost, if you find yourself eating in response to stress, it's a good idea to become acutely aware of what heightens your stress and them come up with a plan, advised Martha McKittrick RD, a registered dietitian in New York City.
    Whether it's watching the news or talking with a friend or family member who irritates you, it's important to find a way to help minimize triggers. "Maybe it's watching less of the news or tell your friend you only have five minutes to talk," McKittrick advised.
    How to strengthen your immunity during the coronavirus pandemic. Part 1: Diet
    If you're not sure what your triggers are, a food journal can help to reveal your stress eating patterns, explained Carolyn O'Neil, a