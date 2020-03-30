A man allegedly teaching his dog to drive was arrested after leading troopers on a high speed chase

(CNN) A man was arrested Sunday after leading troopers on a high-speed chase with his dog sitting in the driver's seat, a spokeswoman for the Washington State Patrol said.

The man from Lakewood, Washington, hit two cars on separate occasions and failed to stop both times, leading state troopers on a high-speed chase up Interstate 5, the spokeswoman said. No major injuries were reported in either crash.

"He was driving very erratically. So erratically that multiple people called 911," trooper Heather Axtman told CNN.

The suspect was driving "absolutely recklessly," and a pursuit ensued at 109 miles an hour, she said. One of the troopers attempted to corner the suspect's car, looked inside and realized a pit bull was sitting in the driver's seat while the suspect steered, Axtman said.

As he was trying to evade troopers, the suspect drove onto Centennial Trail, a trail for pedestrians and bicyclists in Snohomish County known for being busy, according to Axtman.

