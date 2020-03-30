This sweet photo of health care workers flying to New York is what we need right now

(CNN) As New York City struggles to keep up with the spread of coronavirus, dozens of health care workers from Atlanta boarded a plane to answer the call for help.

Almost 30 health care professionals boarded a Southwest Airlines flight to LaGuardia Airport on Friday, a spokesman for the airline confirmed. Other customers were also on the flight traveling to New York.

The flight crew, health workers and others held up their hands in the shape of a heart for a photo that's getting all the love.

"While so many of us continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knows what is happening quite like our medical professionals," Southwest Airlines wrote on Instagram

"These brave souls soldier on in the midst of tremendous risk and exposure, constantly putting the needs of others above their own. Their selfless sacrifice is a beacon of light during such a dark time in our world, and no amount of gratitude and praise would ever be enough."

