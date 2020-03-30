Phoenix police commander killed, two officers shot responding to domestic violence call

(CNN) A Phoenix police commander was killed and two officers injured while responding to a domestic violence call Sunday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The officers were dispatched to a north Phoenix home after a call about a "dispute between roommates," police said.

The officers entered the home and spoke with a man who did not cooperate, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said, according to CNN affiliate KTVK

At some point the man opened fire, shooting all three officers, Fortune said.

Cmdr. Greg Carnicle was killed. The two other officers are expected to recover, police said.

