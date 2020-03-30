Prince Charles is out of isolation after contracting coronavirus

London (CNN) Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, is out of isolation and in good health after contracting coronavirus.

"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a royal source told CNN.

A self-isolation period of seven days is in accordance with government and medical guidelines in the UK. Charles' wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, continues to self-isolate because she needs to see if she develops symptoms, according to the source.

Charles was only displaying mild symptoms last week, Clarence House said when confirming his diagnosis. It was not known how he caught the virus, because of his recent busy schedule of public events.

