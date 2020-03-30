Carmelo Anthony shares story of how LeBron James once saved him from drowning

(CNN) On the basketball court, LeBron James is a hero to his fans because he led the LA Lakers to win after win. But off the court, another basketball great, Carmelo Anthony, sees James as a hero for an entirely different reason. Anthony says James saved his life.

But around 30 minutes into the conversation, actress Gabrielle Union, Wade's wife, chimed in and asked Anthony to tell the story of when they were in the Bahamas and "it didn't look like you were going to make it."

"That s--- got me sweating thinking about that," Anthony said before diving into the story.

Anthony said the group of friends jumped off a boat and swam to a "little grotto" in the water. While everyone swam back up to the boat, Anthony said he stayed back to "see the last bit of the barracudas snorkeling and all that."

