A Rhode Island police officer bought groceries for an elderly shut-in who had no food at home

(CNN) A Rhode Island police officer just reminded the world that while the coronavirus pandemic can claim lives, shut down cities, and change life as we know it, it can't take away kindness.

The Warwick Police Department received a call on Friday night from a community service organization alerting authorities that an 87-year-old woman had no food in her home.

Officer Jill Marshall, who works with the department's Community Services Division, volunteered to conduct a welfare check and found the elderly woman, who was living with her disabled son, had nothing to eat.

Officer Marshall offered to go food shopping for the family -- and their cat.

"The officer asked for her grocery list and then went shopping," the Warwick Police Department posted on Facebook . "With the generosity of the market and members of the public who overheard the story, the officer was able to return with everything in the list."

